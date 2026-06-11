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Karnataka Accident: Drunk Driver Crashes Car Into Divider and Electric Pole in Raichur
A drunk driver allegedly crashed a car into a road divider and an electric pole near the Zilla Panchayat office in Raichur, Karnataka. The impact severely damaged the vehicle, but the driver escaped unhurt. Police have registered a case.
Drunk Driver Crashes Car Into Divider Near Zilla Panchayat Office in Raichur
A drunk driver allegedly caused a commotion after driving a car under the influence of alcohol in Raichur city.
The vehicle reportedly went out of control and crashed into a road divider in front of the Zilla Panchayat office. The incident caused panic among motorists and passers-by in the area.
Car Crashes Into Electric Pole on Divider
A car crashed into an electric pole on a road divider. The impact of the collision was so severe that the pole snapped, and the front portion of the car was completely crushed.
Despite the extensive damage to the vehicle, the driver miraculously escaped unhurt.
Disaster Averted After Car Crash
The car crash could have resulted in a major tragedy. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported in the incident.
As soon as the accident occurred, local residents rushed to the scene and provided immediate assistance.
Driver Questioned After Crashing Car Into Divider
Upon receiving information about the accident, traffic police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.
During questioning, driver Srinivas Gowda reportedly admitted that he had been driving under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.
Police officials stated that such incidents are often the result of drunken driving and urged motorists not to drive after consuming alcohol.
Drunk Driving Identified as Cause of Accident
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accident occurred due to drunk driving.
Police said the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
A case has been registered at the traffic police station, and further investigation into the incident is under way.
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