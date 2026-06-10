Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar mourned the deaths of three Jagtial district men in a Dubai road accident. He ordered officials to arrange the repatriation of their remains and assured support for the bereaved families.

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed his deep shock and grief over the tragic demise of Syed Saleem from Namilikonda (Kodimyal Mandal), Abdul Rafiq from Gajulapeta (Metpalli), and Golapalli Tirupati from Takkalapalli (Malyal Mandal) of Jagtial district, who lost their lives in a fatal road accident in Dubai, an official release said.

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Prabhakar spoke with the Chairman of the NRI Advisory Cell regarding the tragic incident and instructed them to initiate immediate relief measures to ensure the mortal remains are brought back to their respective hometowns. The Minister extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and assured them that the government will stand by them and offer full support during this difficult time.

Details of the Tragic Dubai Accident

Several Indian workers were killed in Dubai on Monday in a tragic accident as a minibus collided with a truck. Dubai Police stated preliminary details of the fatal accident that killed seven and injured nine after a minibus rammed into a truck that had stopped in the middle of the road, Gulf News reported.

Indian Consulate Offers Support

In a post on X, Consulate General of India in Dubai said its officials had visited the hospital, met the injured Indian nationals, and are coordinating with local authorities to ensure all possible assistance is provided. "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers. Our officials visited the hospital, met the injured Indians, and are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time," Consulate General of India in Dubai said.

Police Cite Driver Inattention as Cause

Gulf News reported that Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the bus driver allegedly did not maintain attention or a safe distance and hit the truck from behind. "The bus driver, reportedly failing to pay attention and maintain a safe distance, collided with the truck from behind. The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to hospital for treatment," he said. (ANI)