A woman waiting for a cab in Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar recorded a scooter rider harassing her on camera. She shares the video online, demanding police action.

A woman waiting for a cab on the roadside in Bengaluru’s Ramamurthy Nagar found herself at the receiving end of an unsettling encounter when a scooter rider approached her and made inappropriate remarks.

The incident took place when the woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, was standing alone on the roadside waiting for her cab. According to her account, the rider pulled up on a scooter bearing registration number KA03K06190 and asked her an objectionable question about her “rate”.

Shocked and angered by the question, she immediately questioned him, asking why he was asking such a thing. The rider, however, did not stop. He continued with his remarks, prompting the woman to pull out her mobile phone and start recording the interaction.

In the video clip that has now gone viral on social media, the woman can be heard warning the man that she is recording him on camera. She also tells him that she will lodge a complaint with the police. Instead of backing down, the rider allegedly used abusive and derogatory language before speeding away from the spot.

The victim later posted the video on Instagram, tagging the Bengaluru Police and demanding immediate action against the accused.

Public spaces must be safe for everyone, not a place for intimidation

In her post, she wrote about how women should be able to wait for their cabs without being treated as objects or being propositioned for money. She described the man’s words as intimidating and disrespectful, adding that the entire episode made her fear for her safety.

She also urged the public to speak up against harassment in public spaces, emphasising that silence only emboldens offenders.

“Public spaces must be safe and respectful for everyone,” she added in her post.

The video has garnered significant attention on social media, with many users calling for strict action against the rider.

At the time of filing this report, no official action had been taken in the matter. The Bengaluru Police have not yet issued a statement regarding the complaint or the video.

The incident once again raises questions about the safety of women in Bengaluru, a city that has witnessed several such cases of street harassment in recent months. Activists and concerned citizens have been demanding stricter enforcement of laws and better safety measures for women in public spaces.