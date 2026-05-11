Due to the intense summer heat, many people have been visiting rivers and lakes for swimming. Although the water levels in several rivers and lakes have reduced during the month of May, deep pockets of stagnant water still remain in certain areas. Tragic incidents often occur when people enter the water without being aware of these dangerous depths.

In one such incident, a young man lost his life while swimming in Bodur village of Kushtagi taluk in Koppal district. The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over the village.