Three students of Mar Baselios Dental College drowned in the Palavanpady river at Vadattupara near Kothamangalam on Sunday. The group of nine students had gone to the river on a holiday. One student was swept away by a strong current, and two friends jumped in to rescue him, but all three drowned. They were recovered by police and Fire Force teams.

A day out with friends turned tragic in Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district, after three students drowned in a river at Vadattupara. The incident took place on Sunday in the Palavanpady river and has left their college and families in deep shock. The deceased have been identified as Biyon from Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district, Harish from Thiruvananthapuram, and Atul from Kottayam. All three were students at Mar Baselios Dental College.

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Group Visit To Vadattupara River

According to police, nine students from the college went to the Palavanpady river in Vadattupara around noon, as it was a holiday. The group decided to enter the river for bathing.

The accident happened around 1:30 PM. Reports say all nine students entered the water together. At that time, the river current was strong.

Students Swept Away By Strong Current

Police said that one student was suddenly swept away by the current. Seeing this, two of his friends jumped into the river to try and save him.

However, the strong flow of water caused all three to get into trouble. The current made it difficult for them to stay afloat. They were unable to return to safety.

The remaining students quickly raised an alarm and informed local residents. Soon, people from the area rushed to help.

Rescue Efforts By Fire Force And Police

Local residents started searching for the missing students. The Fire and Rescue Services team also reached the spot and joined the operation.

Police and fire personnel carried out a search in the river. The three students were recovered at around 2:15 PM, officials said. After being pulled out of the water, they were taken to a hospital in Kothamangalam.

Doctors tried to save them, but all three were declared dead.

Police Case And Further Steps

Kuttampuzha police have registered a case of unnatural death and have started an investigation. Officials said the bodies will be handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem examination, which is scheduled for Monday.

Police confirmed that the deceased were students of Mar Baselios Dental College.

The incident has caused great sadness among students and staff at the college. Friends and classmates are deeply upset by the sudden loss.

Authorities are expected to review the circumstances of the incident. The focus will remain on understanding how the students were caught in the strong current and whether any safety measures were in place at the river spot.

(With inputs from agencies)