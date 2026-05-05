Four children drowned in a tragic incident at a lake in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, while trying to catch a duck during playtime. One child survived and remains in critical condition. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

In a deeply tragic incident that has left the local community in shock and grief, four children lost their lives after drowning in a lake on Monday in Araluguppe village of Chikkamagaluru taluk. The incident occurred at Karanji Lake when the children, who had been playing nearby, reportedly entered the water in an attempt to catch a duck. What began as an innocent moment of play quickly turned fatal, resulting in an irreparable loss for their families and the village.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Children Who Lost Their Lives

The deceased have been identified as Abdul Rehman (13) and Nayaz (12), both residents of Araluguppe village, along with Maidiha (9) and Arman (8) from Shivamogga. A four year old boy, also named Arman and belonging to Araluguppe, was the sole survivor. He is currently in critical condition and is undergoing treatment at Mallegowda District Hospital in Chikkamagaluru.

A Playtime That Ended in Tragedy

According to reports, the lake had water only in its central portion, while the surrounding area remained relatively dry. The children were playing near the lakebed when a duck that was with them moved into the water. One of the children reportedly entered the lake to catch it but began to drown. In a desperate attempt to rescue the child, the others followed one after another, ultimately leading to all of them being pulled into the deeper section of the lake and drowning.

Police Investigation Underway

The Chikkamagaluru Rural Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining the circumstances that led to the tragedy and whether any safety lapses contributed to the loss of lives.

Grief Stricken Scenes at Hospital

The atmosphere at the district hospital mortuary was heart rending, with family members breaking down in inconsolable grief as they mourned the loss of their children. The incident has cast a pall of sorrow over the entire region.

MLA HD Thammaiah Visits Hospital

Local MLA HD Thammaiah visited the district hospital to enquire about the condition of the surviving child and to console the bereaved families. Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, he assured that steps would be taken to provide appropriate compensation to the families of the deceased.

Assurance of Safety Measures

Speaking to the media, Thammaiah stated that such tragedies must be prevented in the future. He said discussions had been held with the District Collector regarding the implementation of safety measures around lakes in the region. Highlighting the presence of several such water bodies in the area, he emphasised the need for preventive action to ensure children's safety.

He further added that instructions had been given to the medical team to provide the best possible care to the four year old survivor and ensure his full recovery.