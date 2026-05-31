Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and chose to field against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. RCB captain Rajat Patidar expressed confidence, opting to bowl first.

The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won the toss and decided to field against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday. The high-voltage clash is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

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Both teams are eyeing their second IPL title win. Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar has expressed confidence, saying the team is focused on giving their best on match day.

What the Captains Said

Speaking during the toss, Patidar revealed RCB's plans for the toss, stating, "We'll bowl first. It's a pretty good wicket. Don't think it'll change much. A lot of memories, last year. We have to do our best to win this match. It's important to be in the present. Let's control the controllables. Always love to play at this stadium. Same team."

On the other side, Gujarat captain Shubman Gill revealed his preference for batting first, highlighting the pitch conditions and squad change. "We would have batted first. Typical wicket, third match we are playing here. There could be some movement for the fast bowlers in the first three overs. One of the biggest stadiums in the world. We've got one chance. Arshad (Khan) comes in for Sai (Kishore)," Gill said.

Team Lineups

Teams: Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

Gujarat Titans Impact subs: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact subs: Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chohan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox.

(ANI)