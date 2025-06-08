Image Credit : X: IAF Official

On Saturday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) shared details and photographs of a critical organ transport operation on microblogging platform X. The operation was conducted in partnership with the Karnataka government’s ‘Jeevansarthakathe’ scheme, which facilitates organ donation and transplantation in the state.

According to the post, the Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore (CHAFB) successfully carried out life-saving multi-organ critical transplants at various locations, with the IAF airlifting a kidney and cornea from Bengaluru to Delhi in an emergency flight.