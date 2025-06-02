Assam floods claim 10 lives, affect over 4 lakh people, while the IAF rescues 14 stranded individuals amid ongoing heavy rainfall and rising river levels.

The flood and landslide situation in Assam worsened on Sunday with two more fatalities, taking the death toll to 10, according to an official bulletin. Over 4 lakh people remain affected across more than 20 districts, as heavy rainfall continues to lash the state and neighbouring regions.

CM Warns of Aggravation, Shah Assures Centre’s Support

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cautioned that the situation is likely to aggravate for people living in low-lying and riverside areas due to continued rainfall in the state and neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

"Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji called me a short while ago to enquire about the floods in Assam and has offered all possible assistance to deal with the ongoing situation," the CM said in a post on X.

"I have briefed him on the measures being taken and we are grateful for his concern and support," Sarma added.

Relief and Rescue Operations in Full Swing

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in a bulletin that 3,64,046 people across 764 villages in 56 revenue circles of 19 districts are reeling under floodwaters. Cachar is the worst-hit district with over 1.03 lakh people affected, followed by Sribhumi with 83,621 and Nagaon with 62,700.

Multiple agencies are engaged in rescue efforts. A total of 52 relief camps have been set up, sheltering over 10,000 people, while 103 relief distribution centres are operational.

IAF Helicopter Rescues 14 on Assam-Arunachal Border

In a major rescue operation, 14 people stranded in the swollen Bomjir River on the Assam-Arunachal border were airlifted by an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter.

"The trapped individuals were stranded due to rising water levels caused by continuous rainfall in the region. The district administration quickly coordinated with the IAF and Arunachal Pradesh officials to execute the rescue plan," said Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul. All 14 people have returned home safely.

Urban Floods, Landslides, and Agricultural Damage Reported

Urban flooding has been reported from four districts, affecting more than 41,000 people. Additionally, landslides have impacted four districts. The state government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh each to families of the five persons killed in landslides in Guwahati in recent days.

The ASDMA bulletin noted that 3,524.38 hectares of crop land have been submerged and 696 animals washed away due to flooding.

Several Rivers Flowing Above Danger Level

Seven major rivers are currently flowing above the danger level, including the Brahmaputra at Dibrugarh and Neamatighat, Dhansiri at Numaligarh, Kopili at Kampur, Katakhal at Matizuri, Barak at Badarpur Ghat, and Kushiyara at Sribhumi.

Sarma, citing rainfall data, warned of further river level rise: "Assam is already witnessing intense rain in Silchar (42 cm), Karimganj (35 cm), Hailakandi (30 cm) and in nearby areas. People in low-lying and riverbank areas are advised to stay alert and follow local advisories. Stay safe, stay prepared."

Transport Services Disrupted

Four trains were cancelled and one train service was partially suspended due to waterlogging on the Baraigram-Dullabcherra section, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson confirmed. Ferry services between Jorhat and Majuli were also suspended due to the rising Brahmaputra water level.

In Kamrup district, a stretch of National Highway-17 was submerged near Shingra Shalnibari in the Chaygaon area. Officials said traffic movement is being facilitated through alternate routes. The situation has been worsened by inflow of rainwater from Meghalaya.

In Cachar, all educational institutions will remain closed till Tuesday, officials added.

State Battles ‘Abnormal’ Weather Situation

The chief minister had earlier stated that Assam was facing an "abnormal situation" due to incessant downpour caused by massive cloud cover over several parts of the Northeast.

As the state continues to grapple with floods and landslides, authorities remain on high alert with more rain forecast in the coming days.