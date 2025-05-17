Hebbal flyover partially closed from May 17 to May 21, see alternative route here
Traffic restrictions will be in place from 12 midnight to 3 am, May 17 to 21, due to additional ramp installation on the Hebbal flyover. Vehicles travelling from Esteem Mall towards Mekhri Circle are advised to use alternative routes.
Portion of Hebbal flyover to remain closed nightly from May 17 to 21
To facilitate the installation of an additional ramp on the Hebbal flyover, a section of the flyover will be closed for five days from May 17 to May 21. The work will be carried out daily between 12 midnight and 3 am, during which vehicular movement will be restricted on certain routes.
Traffic to be halted for ramp construction on Hebbal flyover
Construction is underway to install an additional ramp on the Hebbal flyover connecting KR Puram to Mekhri Circle. As part of the project, seven steel girders, each 33.5 metres long, are being placed over the railway tracks. For safety reasons, traffic will be temporarily halted during the installation work.
Traffic closure details for Hebbal flyover ramp work
- Date: May 17 to May 21
- Time: Daily from 12 midnight to 3 am
- Affected route: Hebbal flyover from Esteem Mall to Mekhri Circle
- Vehicles banned: All types of vehicles are prohibited during this period
Alternate route for traffic during Hebbal flyover closure
Alternate Route Instructions
During the closure period, motorists travelling from the airport or Esteem Mall towards Mekhri Circle can use the following alternate route:
- Take the service road near Esteem Mall
- Turn right at Hebbal Circle onto the Outer Ring Road via Tumkur Road
- Turn left at Kuvempu Circle
- Continue via New BEL Road to reach Mekhri Circle
Temporary disruption expected at Hebbal flyover
Due to ongoing engineering work on the Hebbal flyover, a key traffic junction in the city, temporary disruptions are expected. The city police have urged motorists to use alternate routes and cooperate during this period.