Traffic alert! Bengaluru's Hebbal flyover to be closed for four months except for two-wheelers from April 17

Motorists in Bengaluru face four months of traffic disruptions as authorities add two new tracks to the Hebbal Bridge. Starting tomorrow, only two-wheelers can use the Hebbal flyover. Detour routes are suggested to minimize congestion. Residents of different areas are advised on alternative routes. Notably, those heading to the airport from specific areas should use the Hennur Bagalur Road.

Motorists in Bengaluru should brace themselves for four months of traffic trouble as authorities embark on the ambitious task of adding two new tracks to the Hebbal Bridge. Commuters travelling on Hebbal Road should prepare for potential gridlocks as construction work necessitates the closure of two spans of the main track linking Moop.

Starting tomorrow, only two-wheelers will be permitted on the Hebbal flyover, as other vehicles will need to seek alternative routes to avoid congestion. The detour routes suggested by authorities are aimed at minimizing disruption:



Bengaluru faces dry spell: No rainfall in 146 days, IMD predicts relief by April 21

- From Nagawara to Mekhri Circle, motorists are advised to take the Hebbal Under Pass Right Turn to Kodige Halli Junction U-Turn, then proceed via the Service Road.

- Those travelling from KR Puram to Nagawara can opt for the route passing through IOC Mukunda Theater and Lingarajpur Flyover, continuing on Nagawara Tannery Road.

- Residents of Hegde Nagar and Thanisandra should access their destinations through GKVK Jakkuru.

- To reach KR Puram, Hebbal, and Yesvantpur from BEL Circle Sadashivanagar Road, motorists are advised to follow the designated route.

- Those heading to the airport from KR Puram, Hennur, H.R.B.R Layout, KG Halli, and Banasawadi should take the Hennur Bagalur road.