CJ Roy Death: Journalist Chakravarthy Chandrachud details the immense pressure CJ Roy faced during IT raids, drawing parallels with other tragic deaths of the super-rich and questioning the cost of power and scrutiny.
A shocking death in Bengaluru
CJ Roy, founder and chairman of the Confident Group, died by suicide on Friday afternoon at his office near Richmond Circle in Bengaluru, sending shockwaves through the real estate industry and beyond.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh confirmed the incident, stating that Roy suffered bullet injuries from his licensed firearm. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.
“Prima facie, it appears that the Confident Group chairperson and founder, CJ Roy, shot himself dead,” Singh told reporters after inspecting the spot.
The incident occurred between 3 pm and 3.30 pm. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the company’s director. Forensic, ballistic and crime teams have examined the scene, while police said there were no confirmed eyewitnesses.
Income Tax searches and unanswered questions
The tragedy unfolded amid ongoing Income Tax searches. Commissioner Singh confirmed that I-T officials had been questioning Roy for the past three days and that searches had been underway even on the day of his death.
“Only investigation will reveal what actually happened,” Singh said, adding that the police were yet to speak to the I-T team, which was led by officials from Kerala.
Income Tax sources said searches on Roy’s premises had begun nearly two months ago. According to Roy’s family, officials first arrived on December 3, 2025, returned again on January 28, and had called Roy back from Dubai for questioning.
Brother alleges pressure from central agency
Roy’s brother alleged that sustained pressure from a central agency may have driven him to take the extreme step.
“I don't know how the Income Tax team troubled him. They need to answer what happened that made him (Roy) take such a step,” he said.
“He was under pressure for the last three to four days. I was calming him down, but I did not think he would do something like this.”
Rejecting speculation about financial distress, he added: “He has zero debt. He has a very good bank balance.”
The brother also revealed that Roy had spoken to him earlier in the day. “He called me this morning at around 10–11 am and asked when I would return.”
Chakravarthy Chandrachud: ‘An ordinary person cannot imagine the pressure’
Senior journalist Chakravarthy Chandrachud, speaking about Roy’s final days, drew parallels with the tragic death of Siddhartha Hegde, SM Krishna’s son-in-law, highlighting how immense power and privilege do not always shield the super-rich from tragic ends.
Chandrachud noted there are many examples of the super-rich meeting tragic ends. Some who wear platinum chains as thick as ropes and drive luxury cars meet a sad fate. Despite having blessings like SM Krishna’s and the power to take on the central government, Siddhartha Hegde ended up in a river, the journalist added.
Chandrachud said the pressure on Roy was extraordinary, particularly because those who initiated the latest IT raid had allegedly submitted strong documentary evidence. He noted that those who initiated the IT raid this time had provided strong documents to the Income Tax Department.
“If officials had seized his assets, Roy's businesses in many areas would have been affected. An ordinary person can't even imagine the pressure Roy was under.”
Controversies, rumours and private choices
Controversies surrounded Roy over the years, including a scandal involving an actress linked to a resort in Doddaballapur. The actress later clarified that she had neither visited the resort nor was involved, and no photos or videos emerged at the time.
Photos allegedly involving Dubai-based models had also surfaced earlier, though no wrongdoing was ever legally established.
“These are all personal whims of the rich,” Chandrachud noted. “But I don't think any of it is a crime. When it's consensual, it's their personal matter.”
He added that there was talk at one point that Roy might leave India, drawing comparisons with high-profile fugitives. “There were talks that C.J. Roy would leave India for America, just like Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi,” he said.
A man who gave quietly
Chandrachud noted that Roy was not heavily associated with the current season of Bigg Boss and had reduced public appearances. Yet, behind the scenes, Roy was known for acts of generosity. He had gifted a house to Bigg Boss winner Hanumanth and helped several reality show contestants — gestures he never spoke about publicly.
Sources also recalled Roy’s philanthropy, including his announcement at a real estate exhibition that he would gift flats to winners from underprivileged backgrounds.
The man behind the empire
Originally from Kerala, Roy built Confident Group into one of the leading real estate developers in Kerala and Bengaluru, delivering projects across Kerala and Karnataka.
A lover of luxury cars, Roy was equally known for his attachment to his first vehicle — a humble Maruti 800 — which he often said kept him grounded. He had also produced four Malayalam films.
In a tribute posted on Facebook, Confident Group described him as its “beloved leader”.
“Our beloved leader has departed from us, but not from the path he showed us,” the company said.
Roy’s death has deeply shaken the real estate community and thousands of Confident Group customers. Tributes poured in from business leaders and public figures.
Chef and entrepreneur Suresh Pillai called Roy a mentor, writing, “Still hard to believe. A great mentor to me. Rest in peace, Roy sir.”
Businessman Gokulam Gopalan remembered him as a man of integrity. “In business, he was a decent person who kept his word,” he said.
As investigations continue, CJ Roy’s death raises troubling questions about pressure, power and the invisible burdens carried even by those who seem to have everything.
