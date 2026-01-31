CJ Roy, founder and chairman of the Confident Group, died by suicide on Friday afternoon at his office near Richmond Circle in Bengaluru, sending shockwaves through the real estate industry and beyond.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh confirmed the incident, stating that Roy suffered bullet injuries from his licensed firearm. He was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

“Prima facie, it appears that the Confident Group chairperson and founder, CJ Roy, shot himself dead,” Singh told reporters after inspecting the spot.

The incident occurred between 3 pm and 3.30 pm. A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the company’s director. Forensic, ballistic and crime teams have examined the scene, while police said there were no confirmed eyewitnesses.