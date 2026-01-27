Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: Clear Skies, Pleasant Day Expected on Tuesday
Get the latest Lucknow weather forecast for January 27. Expect a pleasant, sunny day with a max temperature of 25°C. Find out sunrise/sunset times and wind details.
Lucknow Weather on Tuesday
Lucknow is expected to have a pleasant day on Tuesday, January 27, with sunshine and some clouds through the day. Overall weather conditions will remain comfortable and suitable for outdoor activities.
Max temperature: 25°C
Min temperature: 14°C
Lucknow Weather Today
The maximum temperature is forecast to reach around 25°C, while the minimum will settle near 14°C. The morning will be cool, with gradual warming as the day progresses.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is likely to be close to 27°C. With mild sunshine and light cloud cover, the day should feel slightly warmer than the actual temperature.
On January 27, the sun will rise at approximately 6:53 am and set at around 5:44 pm, giving Lucknow nearly eleven hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds from the east-southeast will blow at around 6 km/h. This gentle breeze will keep the air calm and add to the comfortable feel of the day.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.