- Home
- India
- Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Cold Winds In The Day, Temperature to Drop at Night; Check Forecast
Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: Cold Winds In The Day, Temperature to Drop at Night; Check Forecast
Prayagraj Weather LATEST Update: On February 5th in Prayagraj, cold winds and dense fog will increase the chill. Get the full details on today's temperature, visibility, and weather changes
Prayagraj Weather
On Feb 5, 2026, Prayagraj's weather will stay cold. Dense fog may appear in the morning, causing low road visibility. Sunshine is expected, but the chill will persist due to strong surface winds.
IMD Weather
According to the IMD, the max temp in Prayagraj could be around 24.6°C and the min around 9.6°C. At night, it might drop to 9°C. Cold winds at 6-10 km/h will make the chill feel more intense.
Dense Fog
Morning fog could be so dense that visibility drops to 50 meters. The cold and fog spell continues in UP's plains due to a western disturbance, affecting Lucknow and Kanpur as well.
Temperature
A sharp drop in temperature has been recorded recently. The max temp fell from around 31.5°C on Feb 2 to about 24°C by Feb 5. The min temp also dropped from 15°C to 9°C. Snowfall in the hills is affecting the plains.
AQI
The elderly and children need extra care due to the cold and fog. Wear warm clothes and avoid going out in the morning/evening. Drivers should go slow. AQI is expected to be 150-200, so a mask is a good idea.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.