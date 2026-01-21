The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in six districts on January 22. Light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning is expected in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Shekhawati first. By January 23, showers may extend to Jaipur, Ajmer and Bharatpur divisions. Weather is likely to clear on January 24 and 25, but temperatures may fall by 2 to 4 degrees, with dense fog increasing the cold conditions.