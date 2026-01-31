- Home
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Foggy Conditions, Cold Mornings And Moderate Air Quality
Bengaluru is experiencing cold and foggy weather with cloudy mornings, temperatures ranging between 16°C and 30°C, and moderate air quality. Doctors have advised residents, especially children and the elderly, to take precautions and stay warm.
Cold And Foggy Conditions Grip Bengaluru
Bengaluru is set to experience cold and foggy weather today, continuing its usual winter pattern.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy conditions during the morning hours, with fog affecting visibility in several parts of the city.
Residents are advised to remain cautious, especially during early morning travel.
Temperature To Remain Moderate Through The Day
According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Bengaluru today is expected to be around 16°C, while the maximum may touch 30°C.
As of the morning, the city recorded a clear sky with a temperature of 21°C, humidity at 41 per cent, and winds blowing at 20.9 km/h.
Despite the sunshine later in the day, the morning chill is likely to persist.
Air Quality Remains Moderate
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Bengaluru is currently in the moderate range between 59 and 139, indicating acceptable air quality for most people. However, individuals with respiratory conditions are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exposure.
Citizens are encouraged to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions during the cold and foggy conditions.
Health Advisory Issued By Doctors
Doctors have cautioned that fluctuating temperatures and cold conditions may impact health, particularly among children and the elderly.
Prolonged exposure to cold weather can lead to respiratory issues and general discomfort.
Medical experts have advised people to wear warm clothes, carry blankets when necessary, and consume hot, nutritious food along with a balanced diet to maintain immunity.
