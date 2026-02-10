- Home
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Spell Hits City, Residents Advised to Stay Warm
Bengaluru experiences cold weather today with temperatures between 16°C and 30°C. Residents are advised to wear warm clothes, eat hot food, and take precautions against morning mist and poor air quality.
Cold Weather Grips Bengaluru
Bengaluru is experiencing cold weather conditions, prompting health advisories for residents. The city is expected to have temperatures ranging from a minimum of 16–17°C to a maximum of 30°C today.
Such fluctuations in temperature can affect the health of people of all ages, particularly children and the elderly.
Doctors have urged citizens to be cautious, highlighting the importance of wearing warm clothes and taking preventive measures to stay healthy during these chilly days.
Health Advisory From Doctors
Medical experts have advised people to carry warm blankets, consume hot food, and maintain a balanced diet to combat the cold.
Extreme weather conditions can lead to health issues such as common colds, flu, and respiratory problems. Children, senior citizens, and those with existing health conditions are especially vulnerable.
Following doctors’ advice can help minimise the risk of illnesses and ensure overall well-being during Bengaluru’s cold spell.
Weather Forecast and Conditions
According to the weather department, Bengaluru will witness mainly clear skies over the next 24–48 hours.
Early morning mist is likely in certain areas, while temperatures are expected to remain between 16°C and 30°C. Current weather reports indicate a temperature of 22°C, with humidity at 49% and wind speeds reaching 21.6 km/h.
Residents are advised to stay updated on the Air Quality Index (AQI), which currently ranges from 74–172, indicating poor air quality in some regions.
Precautionary Measures for Residents
With Bengaluru’s cold weather continuing, authorities have emphasised adopting safety measures to protect health. Wearing warm clothing, consuming nutritious and hot meals, and avoiding prolonged exposure to cold winds are strongly recommended.
People are also encouraged to stay indoors during early morning hours when mist is dense and to monitor weather updates regularly.
By taking these precautions, residents can enjoy a safe and healthy experience despite the chilly conditions.
