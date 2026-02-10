Bengaluru is experiencing cold weather conditions, prompting health advisories for residents. The city is expected to have temperatures ranging from a minimum of 16–17°C to a maximum of 30°C today.

Such fluctuations in temperature can affect the health of people of all ages, particularly children and the elderly.

Doctors have urged citizens to be cautious, highlighting the importance of wearing warm clothes and taking preventive measures to stay healthy during these chilly days.