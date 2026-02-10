- Home
- India
- Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Light Rain Forecast In The Morning; Check Forecast
Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog, Light Rain Forecast In The Morning; Check Forecast
Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: On February 10, Gurgaon will have partly cloudy skies with a chance of light rain or thunderstorms. There will be dense fog in the morning and evening. Read the Gurgaon weather update for important travel
Gurgaon Weather
The weather in Gurgaon will be a bit shifty on Feb 10. Expect some light sun and partly cloudy skies, with a 30-40% chance of light drizzle or thundershowers due to a western disturbance. The max temp will be around 23-24°C and the min around 11-12°C.
Wind
A light to moderate wind will blow from the northwest at 10-20 km/h. Fog might roll in during the morning and evening, cutting visibility down to 50 meters. Sunshine will warm things up during the day, but the night will stay chilly.
Fog
Highways and roads could be slippery due to fog and light rain. Keep your headlights on and be careful while driving. Pollution levels will be moderate, so a mask is a good idea. Keep warm clothes handy, especially for kids and the elderly. Commuters should leave 30 minutes early.
Temperature
On Feb 9, the max temp was 26°C and the min was 11°C. Feb 7-8 brought some relief with light sun and stable temps. Fog persisted, but a western disturbance increased the chill. Signs of warmer weather are slowly appearing in February.
Forecast
Sector 10 and the Dwarka Expressway might be affected. Delays are possible at the airport, and school buses could be late. Farmers should focus on crop protection and irrigation. The weather is expected to clear up from Feb 11. Check live IMD reports.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.