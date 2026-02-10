UP Weather LATEST Update: Fog and Mild Chill in Noida, Lucknow, and Prayagraj
UP Weather Update Feb 10, 2026: Foggy mornings, mild chill, light winds in Noida, Lucknow, Prayagraj. Dry day, moderate pollution, highway delays, rising temps.
UP Weather on Tuesday
On Feb 10, the weather in Noida, Lucknow, and Prayagraj, UP, will be dry but variable. Mornings will be misty or foggy. Light winds from a western disturbance might bring a slight chill during the day. Nights will be a bit cool, but temperatures are slowly rising.
Noida
Noida will see a max temp of 24°C and a min of 12°C. The morning will be foggy with winds from the WNW at 7 km/h. Humidity will be around 81%. Zero chance of rain, with a UV index of 4.7. Fog could make driving difficult.
Lucknow
Lucknow's max temp will be 24-29°C and min 11-14°C. Strong winds of 15-25 km/h are possible. Mornings will be cool, with sunshine during the day. Prayagraj will have a max of 28°C and a min of 12°C. Expect morning fog, with sun and warmth increasing later.
Morning Fog
Morning fog and winds can make driving tricky. Pollution levels will be moderate, so wear a mask. Warm clothes are a must for mornings and nights. Strong winds in Lucknow might trigger allergies. Expect highway delays, especially on the Noida-Lucknow route.
Weather Update
Feb 9 temps: Noida 22/11°C, Lucknow 27/14°C, Prayagraj 27/11°C. The western disturbance's effect will last until Feb 11. Farmers should focus on crop protection. Check IMD live reports and weather apps for updates.
