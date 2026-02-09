Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Mild Warmth, Cold Mornings, Evenings; Check Forecast
Delhi Weather
On Feb 9, Delhi will get slightly warmer, but mornings and evenings will remain chilly. The day will be pleasant with sunshine. No rain is expected; the weather will be dry.
Weather Update
- Max temp: 23–25°C (mildly warm day).
- Min temp: 8–10°C (cool night & morning).
- Temps are slowly rising and may hit 24-26°C soon due to a mild western disturbance.
Morning
Light morning fog or mist should clear by 9-10 AM. The day will be partly cloudy with bright sun. Winds from the northwest at 15-25 km/h. Humidity at 70-90% will make it feel damp.
Rain Forecast
The western disturbance's impact on Delhi is limited to light clouds and a temperature rise. Hilly areas may see light snow Feb 9-11, but no rain is expected in Delhi-NCR.
Alert
- Sensitive groups should wear masks and limit time outside.
- Wear light woolens in the morning/evening.
- Use fog lights when driving.
- Overall, the weather is good for daily activities, but be mindful of the cold and pollution.
