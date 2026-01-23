- Home
Noida Latest Weather Update: Dense Fog, Chilly Winds Likely to Impact Visibility Before Republic Day
Noida Weather Jan 23, 2026: Will rain bring relief, or will dense fog worsen visibility? Check the complete forecast on cold conditions, visibility levels, and weather trends ahead of Republic Day celebrations.
Noida's weather might change on Jan 23, 2026. The IMD predicts light rain in western UP. Noida could see light showers and thunderstorms, but the cold will remain. Max temp around 24°C, min temp near 12°C.
Dense fog is expected in Noida on the morning and evening of Jan 23, leading to low visibility. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for 44 districts. Drivers should be cautious due to a higher risk of accidents.
At 6 AM, the temp will be around 13°C with dense fog. It may rise to 22°C by afternoon with partial clouds. Light evening showers are possible, with fog returning at night. Expect a mixed bag of weather.
Experts say this change is from a western disturbance. Temps will be stable for two days, then the minimum could drop 2-4°C from Jan 25. Good news: clear weather is expected for Republic Day on Jan 26.
Fog and cold can worsen respiratory problems. Wear warm clothes and drive slowly. The AQI may be poor, so consider a mask. Expressway travel could be delayed. The day will be normal for Noida, but stay alert.
