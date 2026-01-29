- Home
On Thursday, Jan 29, 2026, Jaipur's weather will be cold and cloudy. The city might see dense fog in the morning, making it feel colder. The max day temp will be around 21-22°C, while at night it could drop to 7-9°C. Cold, dry winds will blow after a western disturbance, keeping the chill in the air.
Sunrise
The sun will rise around 7:13 AM, but many areas of Jaipur will be covered in dense fog. Visibility is likely to be only 50 to 200 meters, making it tough to drive. As the day goes on, the fog will slowly clear up by the afternoon. The temperature could reach 21°C with light clouds in the sky.
Cold Winds
Cold winds will blow from the northwest all day at 10 to 20 km/h. Jaipur's AQI is expected to be between 200 and 250, which is in the poor category. Haze and pollution might cause flight delays at Sanganer Airport, and drivers on the highway will need to be careful.
Sunset
After sunset around 6:06 PM, the temperature will drop quickly. The weather will stay cloudy at night, and the minimum temp could hit 7°C. Wind speed will slow to 8-12 km/h, but higher humidity will make it feel colder. The weather might stay overcast on Jan 30 too.
Yellow Alert
The Met department has issued a yellow alert for fog in Jaipur and nearby areas. Travelers are advised to be extra cautious in the morning. Given the cold and pollution, the elderly and respiratory patients are advised to stay indoors. Farmers should also protect their crops, keeping in mind the slight chance of light rain or hail.
