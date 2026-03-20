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Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Patchy Rain with Partly Cloudy Evening, Moderate Air Quality
Bengaluru weather : Patchy rain expected with partly cloudy evening. Maximum temperature 34–35°C, humidity at 44%, winds at 12.6 km/h, and moderate air quality (AQI 41–92). Residents advised to stay hydrated and carry umbrellas during light showers.
Patchy Rain and Humidity in Bengaluru
Bengaluru is expected to witness occasional patchy rain today, offering some relief from the summer heat.
The light showers are likely to be scattered, mostly in the early morning and late evening, making it advisable for residents to carry umbrellas if stepping outdoors.
Humidity levels in the city are predicted to hover around 44%, adding a slight muggy feel to the otherwise moderate weather.
Temperature Outlook for Today
The maximum temperature in Bengaluru today is likely to reach between 34°C and 35°C.
Despite the patchy rainfall, the city will continue to experience warm conditions throughout the day.
Evenings will remain partly cloudy, with little expectation of a significant drop in temperature, so residents should plan accordingly for outdoor activities.
Moderate Air Quality Levels
Air quality in Bengaluru today is forecasted to range between 41 and 92, categorised as moderate.
While it is generally safe for healthy individuals, sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions should take precautions.
The moderate air quality underscores the importance of limiting prolonged outdoor exposure during peak hours.
Winds and Weather Advisory
Winds in Bengaluru are expected to blow at around 12.6 km/h, providing slight relief from the heat.
Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary travel during rainfall, as light showers may cause temporary slippery conditions.
Overall, today’s weather combines warm temperatures with patchy rain, moderate humidity, and manageable air quality, making it a typical Bengaluru summer day.
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