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Madhya Pradesh Latest Weather Update: Thunderstorm Alert Amid Rising Heat in Bhopal, Indore and Other Cities
Madhya Pradesh is witnessing mixed weather conditions today, with heat in some regions and chances of rain in others. The IMD has issued thunderstorm alerts across key cities, warning of sudden weather changes.
On March 20, 2026, different cities in Madhya Pradesh will experience varied weather. Bhopal and Indore will have clear skies, but Gwalior, Ujjain, and Pachmarhi might see light clouds. The IMD has also warned about thunderstorms with lightning in some areas. The sun will be strong during the day, but the weather could change suddenly, so people need to be careful.
Bhopal's maximum temperature is expected to be around 35°C. Indore and Ujjain will touch 36°C, and Gwalior will also be around 36°C. Pachmarhi will be cooler at 29°C. The minimum temperature will stay between 13°C and 20°C. The heat will feel intense during the day, especially in the plains, while the hill station of Pachmarhi will remain pleasant.
The weather department has warned of a double whammy: intense sun and heat on one side, and the risk of thunderstorms on the other. People should take extra precautions. Avoid the afternoon sun, drink plenty of water, and cover your head when you go out. During thunderstorms, stay away from open fields, trees, and electric poles. It's important to find a safe shelter if the weather changes suddenly.
The summer heat is slowly starting to make its presence felt in Madhya Pradesh. Temperatures of 35-36°C indicate that the coming days will get even hotter. While thunderstorms might offer some temporary relief, it won't last long. The effect of hot winds is increasing in urban areas and will become more noticeable soon.
According to the IMD forecast, the weather will gradually clear up after March 21, and temperatures will rise steadily. In the next 3-5 days, the maximum temperature could reach 37°C to 39°C. This means the heat will really pick up in the last week of March. The mercury is likely to climb quickly, especially in cities like Gwalior, Indore, and Ujjain.
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