Despite spring being in full swing, gloomy clouds continue to hover over West Bengal. What’s the weather outlook for North and South Bengal this weekend? Check the latest forecast and key updates in this photo gallery.
Today's weather update
The Alipore weather department has issued a forecast for rain and thunderstorms across all districts. From Friday, North Bengal will see an increase in storms, with gusty winds blowing at 30 to 50 km/h. A few areas might even experience conditions similar to a 'Kalbaishakhi' (Nor'wester storm), along with a risk of lightning.
South Bengal weather update
The Met office had predicted scattered rain in South Bengal until Wednesday. The chances were higher in districts like Nadia, Murshidabad, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Bankura, and Purulia, with winds at 30-40 km/h. Kolkata and other southern districts were expected to get light showers. The weather will turn dry from Thursday, but the possibility of rain will increase again on Sunday and Monday.
North Bengal weather
Rain is set to continue in North Bengal. The weather will be severe in the six upper districts on Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, Malda and the two Dinajpur districts were likely to get rain. Come Thursday and Friday, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur will face thunderstorms with 50 km/h winds. A western disturbance is bringing in these storms, fed by a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal.
Kolkata's weather
Kolkata is expected to have cloudy skies on Friday, which will later become partly cloudy. There's a slight chance of a couple of thundershowers before dry weather returns. The maximum temperature has already crossed 30 degrees, hitting 31.1°C, while the minimum is 24.6°C. High humidity will continue to make it feel uncomfortable.
Thunderstorm and rain forecast
According to the Alipore Met office, both South and North Bengal can expect light rain with thunderstorms over the next few days, accompanied by strong winds. Several parts of Kolkata may also experience scattered showers. A lightning alert is active. The city's minimum temperature today is 25.3°C, which is 2.7 degrees higher than the normal.
Where is the storm and rain forecast?
Several districts in South Bengal, including Howrah, Hooghly, and South 24 Parganas, have had cloudy skies since the morning. Some of these areas might get light to moderate rain and thunderstorms. You can also expect gusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h.
