North Bengal weather

Rain is set to continue in North Bengal. The weather will be severe in the six upper districts on Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, Malda and the two Dinajpur districts were likely to get rain. Come Thursday and Friday, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur will face thunderstorms with 50 km/h winds. A western disturbance is bringing in these storms, fed by a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal.