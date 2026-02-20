- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Dual Low Pressure To Cause Heavy Rainfall; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather department says another low-pressure system is forming while one already exists in the Bay of Bengal. It looks like heavy rains are unavoidable due to these twin systems
Twin low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal
IMD Rain Alert: Successive low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal are causing summer rains. The IMD warns another may form while one persists, with favorable conditions today.
Heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Kerala
The previous system weakened, but the new one is expected to strengthen. It will mainly affect Tamil Nadu and Kerala with moderate to heavy rains starting tomorrow for 2-3 days.
Rains in AP
Scattered showers are likely in Andhra Pradesh. The Rayalaseema region may see rain on Feb 21, and south coastal areas on Feb 22. Residents are advised to stay alert.
Rains in these Telangana districts
The low-pressure system will affect Telangana from Sunday (Feb 22). Scattered rains are likely in Adilabad, Jagtial, and other districts, with heavier showers on Feb 23-24.
Summer rains are dangerous..
Summer rains are dangerous due to lightning, strong winds, and hailstorms. These can cause accidents, loss of life, and crop damage. The weather department advises caution.
