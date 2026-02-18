Bengaluru is experiencing partly cloudy skies today, with periodic cloud cover giving residents brief sunny intervals.

The current temperature stands at 23°C, accompanied by a humidity level of 39%. Winds are blowing at a moderate speed of 19.4 km/h, creating slightly breezy conditions across the city.

Air quality remains a concern, with the AQI fluctuating between 77 and 212, indicating poor conditions in some areas.