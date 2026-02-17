UP Weather LATEST Update: Rain or Sun in Noida, Lucknow, Prayagraj – Latest IMD Update
UP Weather Update: On February 17, 2026, the weather in UP's Noida, Lucknow, and Prayagraj might take a turn. Where will it rain and where will it be sunny? Get the full UP weather update and the latest IMD forecast.
UP Weather on Tuesday
February's weather is changing. On Feb 17, 2026, many UP cities will see a shift. A western disturbance will affect western and central UP with clouds and light rain.
Noida
Noida's morning may be clear, but clouds will gather post-afternoon. Light drizzle or thundershowers are possible, with winds at 30-40 km/h. Day temp: 26-27°C, night: 14°C.
Lucknow
Lucknow's weather will be calmer. Clouds will be present, but heavy rain is unlikely. Expect light sun with temps around 25°C. Nights will be cooler, dropping to 13-14°C.
Prayagraj
Prayagraj will be mostly dry with sunshine, though some light clouds may appear. Temps will range from 24-26°C, dropping to 14°C at night. The chance of rain is very low.
Cool Morning
IMD says rain and strong winds may affect North-West India on Feb 17-18. This change offers relief from rising heat. Keep some warm clothes handy for cool mornings/evenings.
