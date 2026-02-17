- Home
- India
- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure to Bring Heavy Rain; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure to Bring Heavy Rain; Check Forecast
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather department warns of heavy rains at the start of summer. It announced that due to a series of low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal, it will rain throughout the second half of February
Rains in summer
IMD Rain Alert: Winter is over, and the summer heat is already intense. The weather department has brought some cool news, announcing rains in the southern states. Experts say Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will see rain until the end of February.
Low pressure in the Bay of Bengal
Favorable conditions for rain persist in the Bay of Bengal. The weather department says a surface circulation has turned into a low-pressure area. It's expected to intensify by Feb 19, causing rain in the Telugu states, Tamil Nadu, and Sri Lanka.
Rains in Telangana
Rains to start in Telangana from Feb 22, with thunderstorms. Widespread showers expected on Feb 23-24, including in Hyderabad. Hailstorms and 20-30mm rainfall possible in some areas.
UNSEASONAL RAINS - UPDATE 2
Dear people of Telangana, get ready for first unseasonal rains and THUNDERSTORMS of this year
Feb 22 - SCATTERED STORMS expected in North, East TG belt from Adilabad to Mulugu via Jagitial, Mancherial
Feb 23-24 - SCATTERED STORMS expected in entire…
— Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) February 17, 2026
Rains in Andhra Pradesh
The low pressure will also affect Andhra Pradesh, with thunderstorms likely in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema. People should be cautious due to lightning risk. Fishermen are advised not to go to sea.
Scorching heat in Telangana
Summer has started with scorching heat in Telangana, with temperatures hitting 35°C. Mahbubnagar recorded 34.7°C. Hyderabad is also hot, with residents feeling stuffy. Night temps are up too.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.