A shocking road accident has once again highlighted the dangerous condition of roads in Anekal, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. A father and his two young children narrowly escaped a major tragedy after their scooter overturned due to a pothole near Chandapura on Monday morning. The incident, captured on a nearby CCTV camera, has sparked fresh outrage among residents over the worsening state of roads in the area.

The accident occurred at around 9.18 am in front of a Shell petrol bunk in Chandapura. The father was on his way to drop his children at school when he reportedly failed to notice a pothole. On hitting it, he lost control and the scooter overturned.

Narrow Escape Thanks To Alert Driver

The father and his children sustained minor injuries and were visibly shaken, with the children crying in fear after the fall. They had a narrow escape from what could have been a fatal accident.

A vehicle was approaching from behind at considerable speed, but the driver reportedly applied the brakes in time, preventing a serious tragedy. Local residents said the incident once again underlines the daily risks commuters face due to poor road conditions.

Concerns After Recent Highway Collapse

The accident comes close on the heels of a recent partial collapse of a National Highway stretch in the same area, which had already caused traffic disruption and safety concerns. The latest incident occurred on a road adjacent to that stretch, where residents claim accidents have become increasingly frequent.

Locals have alleged negligence on the part of the authorities, stating that they are forced to travel on damaged roads every day.

“We are always worried when we send our children to school,” a resident said, expressing concern over safety.

Residents Demand Immediate Road Repairs

Residents say the roads in the Anekal region are riddled with potholes, making daily commuting hazardous. They fear that even a momentary lapse in attention could lead to fatal consequences.

The CCTV footage of the accident has since gone viral on social media, intensifying public anger. Citizens are now questioning whether the authorities will take immediate steps to repair the damaged roads and prevent further accidents.