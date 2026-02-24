3 5 Image Credit : Getty

Clear skies

The weather is clear, but don't ignore the morning and night chill. Wearing a light jacket or sweater will be a good idea. The sun can be strong in the afternoon, so sunglasses and drinking enough water are a must. Small changes in temperature and humidity can sometimes trigger colds or allergies, so take care of your diet and get enough rest. It's always safer to be prepared for the weather when you step out.