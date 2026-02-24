UP Weather LATEST Update: Heat Alert and Temperature Update for Major Cities
Clear weather across Uttar Pradesh on 24 February 2026, with sunny afternoons and mild morning chill. Noida, Lucknow, and Prayagraj may see highs near 29°C, moderate humidity, and comfortable conditions overall.
In Noida, the maximum temperature on 24 February is expected to be 29°C and the minimum 13°C. Lucknow will also see a max of 29°C and min of 13°C, while Prayagraj will be around 29°C max and 15°C min. You'll feel a slight chill in the mornings and at night, but the day might feel a bit warm due to the sun. Humidity is expected to be up to 60% in Noida and Prayagraj, and around 50% in Lucknow.
According to the IMD, between 25 and 27 February, the maximum temperature in Noida could reach 29°C to 30°C, 30°C in Lucknow, and 30-31°C in Prayagraj. The minimum temperature is also expected to be between 13°C and 16°C. Due to clear skies and stable weather, the daytime heat will gradually increase. The last week of February will see a slight rise in heat, and by early March, the temperature might feel higher than normal.
