Kolkata Weather Update: Low Pressure, Cyclonic Circulation To Cause Rain? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Thanks to a double whammy of low pressure and a cyclonic circulation, Kolkata has been getting drenched in spells since Monday night. Even Tuesday morning saw scattered showers in the city and its suburbs
Today's weather
A low-pressure system and a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal are causing storms and rain from North to South Bengal. Thunderstorms are expected in the next two to three hours. The maximum temperature is 31.2°C, and the minimum is 19.2°C. Thanks to the temperature drop, the weather will be pleasant all day, says the Alipore Weather Department.
South Bengal weather update
The Alipore Weather Department has forecast rain for parts of Howrah, West Medinipur, and East Medinipur from this morning. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts. There's also a thunderstorm and rain alert for Jhargram district. Kolkata, too, will see thunderstorms and rain on Tuesday, along with gusty winds across the districts.
Rain forecast for the whole day
A low-pressure system has formed in the Bay of Bengal, and it's joined by a cyclonic circulation. This double-trouble is bringing rain after a long dry spell. Expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30 to 40 km/h. Because of this, Kolkata and several South Bengal districts will see rain at various times today.
Moderate rain forecast
The sky will be mostly cloudy. Rain has already started in several districts since late last night, with winds blowing at 30-40 km/h. A moderate rain warning is in place for the coastal districts of South Bengal. East and West Medinipur, and South and North 24 Parganas might see thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 km/h. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.
North Bengal weather update
Due to the low pressure over the sea, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri in North Bengal are likely to get some rain on Tuesday. These districts might see light rain with thunderstorms. However, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda will have dry weather. There won't be any major temperature changes in North Bengal for the next seven days, and the winter chill will be gone by the end of February.
Rain likely again across North Bengal
North Bengal might also see some rain at the start of the week. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri have a chance of rain, while Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur, and Malda will stay dry. The northern districts could see more rain on Tuesday, but no heavy downpours are expected. The weather will turn dry again from Wednesday.
Weather in other states
In the last 24 hours, Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest temperature at 37.0°C, while Narnaul in Haryana had the lowest at 8.5°C. South India is seeing heavy rain, with an alert for Monday in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe. A heavy rain warning is also in place for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also likely to get heavy rain from today. By Tuesday, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand can expect thunderstorms, rain, and even snowfall. The sea will be rough in several areas, including the Bay of Bengal, Comorin area, and near the coasts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Sri Lanka, with wind speeds of 40-55 km/h.
