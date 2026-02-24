In the last 24 hours, Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest temperature at 37.0°C, while Narnaul in Haryana had the lowest at 8.5°C. South India is seeing heavy rain, with an alert for Monday in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Mahe. A heavy rain warning is also in place for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands are also likely to get heavy rain from today. By Tuesday, Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand can expect thunderstorms, rain, and even snowfall. The sea will be rough in several areas, including the Bay of Bengal, Comorin area, and near the coasts of Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Sri Lanka, with wind speeds of 40-55 km/h.