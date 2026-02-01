Delhi Weather Update: Yellow Alert Issued; Rain, Strong Winds and Fog Likely Today
Delhi Weather Update: Yellow alert, light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, fog, and an impact on visibility. Find out what Delhi's weather will be like on February 1, 2026, with a detailed weather update.
The weather in Delhi is set to change on February 1, 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert. There's a chance of light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning, and strong winds of 30-40 km/h. Light to moderate fog will be present in the morning, which may reduce visibility.
In January 2026, Delhi saw the highest rainfall in the last four years, breaking records. The city was gripped by cold and fog, but the air quality (AQI) was at its second-best level in the last five years.
Rain and strong winds may affect road, rail, and air travel. Drivers should be cautious and use headlights in the fog. It's important to carry an umbrella and warm clothes when going out.
The rain might slightly improve the AQI, but pollution can get trapped in the fog. People with respiratory issues should wear masks and be cautious when going outside.
The rain might continue until February 2. From Feb 3-5, the minimum temperature is expected to be 11-13°C and the maximum 17-19°C. Morning fog may persist for 5 days.
