Bengaluru Weather Overview
Bengaluru is set to experience a predominantly sunny day with clear skies. The city is witnessing a minimum temperature of 17°C and a maximum of 31°C, indicating a fair improvement in the temperature compared to previous days.
Humidity levels are expected to hover around 56%, while winds will blow at a moderate speed of 23 km/h.
Air quality remains moderate, with an AQI of 46–120, making it generally safe for outdoor activities.
Short-Term Forecast
Over the next 24 hours, Bengaluru will continue to experience mainly clear skies, gradually turning partly cloudy towards the evening and night.
Early morning mist is likely in certain areas, adding a cool and slightly humid start to the day.
Residents can expect daytime temperatures to peak at around 31°C, while nights will remain comfortably cool at 17°C.
Extended Forecast
The 48-hour forecast indicates similar weather conditions, with clear skies prevailing for most of the day.
As in the previous day, evenings and nights may see some cloud cover, while early mornings are likely to have mist in localized areas.
Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 31°C and 17°C, respectively.
Dry Weather Conditions
Dry weather continues to dominate Bengaluru, offering pleasant conditions for outdoor activities and travel.
The meteorological department has confirmed that no significant rainfall is expected in the city during this period, maintaining clear and stable weather.
Citizens are advised to enjoy the sunny and dry conditions while remaining mindful of moderate air quality levels.
