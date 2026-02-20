Bengaluru is set to experience a predominantly sunny day with clear skies. The city is witnessing a minimum temperature of 17°C and a maximum of 31°C, indicating a fair improvement in the temperature compared to previous days.

Humidity levels are expected to hover around 56%, while winds will blow at a moderate speed of 23 km/h.

Air quality remains moderate, with an AQI of 46–120, making it generally safe for outdoor activities.