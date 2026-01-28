- Home
- Karnataka News
- Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold And Foggy Weather Continues, Moderate Air Quality
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold And Foggy Weather Continues, Moderate Air Quality
Bengaluru continues to experience cold and foggy weather with temperatures ranging from 17°C to 30°C. Moderate AQI levels of 60–154 have been recorded. Doctors advise warm clothing, hot food, and precautions for children, the elderly.
Cold And Foggy Weather Continues In Bengaluru
Bengaluru and many parts of Karnataka have been experiencing cloudy weather and moderate rainfall over the past few days.
The ongoing weather pattern has brought cold and foggy conditions to the city, affecting daily routines and outdoor activities.
Residents are advised to stay cautious and monitor local weather updates as temperatures fluctuate.
Temperature Range And Sky Conditions
Today, the Meteorological Department has forecasted that Bengaluru will experience temperatures ranging from a minimum of 17°C to a maximum of 30°C.
While the morning may remain foggy, the skies are expected to clear later in the day, offering periods of sunshine.
Humidity levels are around 52% with winds blowing at approximately 20.9 km/h.
Health Advisory Amid Cold Weather
Doctors have warned that the sudden dip in temperature and persistent cold can affect people’s health, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues.
Citizens are advised to wear warm clothing, carry blankets, and consume hot food. A balanced diet is also recommended to maintain immunity during the cold and foggy spell.
Air Quality And Safety Measures
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Bengaluru currently ranges between 60 and 154, categorised as moderate.
Residents are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exposure, particularly for vulnerable groups.
Maintaining warm indoor conditions and following health precautions are essential to stay safe during these cold and foggy weather conditions in Bengaluru.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.