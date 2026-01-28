Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Rain, Wind Alert Issued for Fishermen
The Chennai Meteorological Centre has stated that dry weather will mostly prevail in Tamil Nadu in the coming days. However, there's a chance of light rain in the southern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu from January 31.
Heavy fog
Dry weather has been common in Tamil Nadu, but heavy morning fog has caused issues. After recent surprise rains, the fog is back. The weather center has issued a new forecast.
Dry weather
Dry weather is expected in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until the 30th. From Jan 31 to Feb 02, light rain may hit southern coastal districts. Dry weather will continue elsewhere.
Chennai and Suburban Weather
Today, Chennai and its suburbs will have partly cloudy skies. The maximum temperature will be around 29-30°C, and the minimum will be around 22°C. Tomorrow will be similar.
Warning for Fishermen
Tamil Nadu Coastal Areas
Today & tomorrow, winds of 40-50 km/h (gusting to 60) may hit South TN coasts, Gulf of Mannar & Kanyakumari Sea. Fishermen are warned to stay away.
