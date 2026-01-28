- Home
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather department has reported a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea. Due to its effect, weather conditions are changing in the southern states... and the rains are starting
Rains again in the South
IMD Rain Alert: Unseasonal rains continue in India. Low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea are bringing rain to southern states. A new system has formed.
Low pressure in the Arabian Sea
The weather dept says a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea is moving towards Kerala. It will mainly affect Kerala and Tamil Nadu, bringing rain. Fishermen are advised caution.
Impact of low pressure on AP...
The low-pressure system's impact on Telugu states will be minimal. However, coastal AP and areas near Tamil Nadu may see light showers and cloudy skies, experts predict.
Cold weather continues in AP
Andhra Pradesh has dry weather with cold, foggy mornings and nights. Daytime temps are normal. The weather department sees no signs of heavy rain in the near future.
Telangana Weather
Dry weather continues across Telangana and is expected to persist. Temperatures are normal for winter, staying above 15°C in all districts. Hyderabad recorded 19°C.
