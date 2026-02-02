As Bengaluru continues to experience cold weather, the Meteorological Department and doctors have advised residents, particularly children and the elderly, to take precautions. People are urged to wear warm clothes, consume a balanced diet and prefer hot food.

For the next 24 hours, the city is likely to witness a mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards evening or night, with fog or mist possible in some areas during early morning hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 29°C and 16°C respectively. Similar weather conditions are forecast over the next 48 hours, with the minimum temperature rising slightly to around 17°C.