Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Conditions Persist, Fog Likely
January 2026 Sees Below Normal Day Temperatures in Bengaluru
Bengaluru recorded below normal average daytime temperatures and slightly above normal night-time temperatures during January 2026.
The average maximum temperature was 27.2°C, compared to the normal of 28.4°C, while the average minimum temperature stood at 16.4°C, marginally higher than the normal of 16.1°C, according to IMD data.
Cloud Cover Responsible for Cooler Days
Meteorologists said the lower daytime temperatures were mainly due to a few easterly wind-based cloudy days experienced during the month. The presence of cloud cover reduced solar heating during the day, resulting in maximum temperatures remaining below normal across the city.
Rainfall Marginally Above Normal in January
The India Meteorological Department recorded 2 mm of rainfall in Bengaluru during January, slightly higher than the normal average of 1.6 mm for the month. Although the rainfall was limited, it contributed to increased moisture levels and cooler conditions during early morning and night hours.
Cold Weather Advisory and City Forecast
As Bengaluru continues to experience cold weather, the Meteorological Department and doctors have advised residents, particularly children and the elderly, to take precautions. People are urged to wear warm clothes, consume a balanced diet and prefer hot food.
For the next 24 hours, the city is likely to witness a mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards evening or night, with fog or mist possible in some areas during early morning hours.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 29°C and 16°C respectively. Similar weather conditions are forecast over the next 48 hours, with the minimum temperature rising slightly to around 17°C.
