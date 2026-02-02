Currently, the lowest temperatures across Telangana are being recorded above 10 degrees. Yesterday (February 1, Sunday), the lowest temperature was 13.5 degrees in Adilabad and 15.2 in Medak. The lowest temperatures recorded were 17.5 in Hanamkonda, 17.8 in Ramagundam, 17.8 in Nalgonda, 18 in Khammam, 18 in Nizamabad, 18 in Mahbubnagar, and 20.2 in Bhadrachalam. The highest temperature of 32.4 degrees was recorded in Bhadrachalam.

As for Hyderabad, the lowest temperature of 14 degrees was recorded in Patancheru. Temperatures were 15 in Hayathnagar, 15 in Rajendranagar, 17.2 in Hakimpet, 17.6 in Dundigal, and 19 in Begumpet. The highest temperature of 29.6 degrees was recorded in Hakimpet. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said that today (January 2, Monday), the sky in Hyderabad will be partly cloudy... with a chance of fog at night.