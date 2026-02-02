Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Check Forecast For The Month
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: With the end of January, winter is almost over. Now that February is here, the cold will ease up and the sunny days will slowly begin. Here's what the weather will be like this month
Sun and rain in the Telugu states
Weather Alert: The Telugu states are experiencing strange weather with both cold and sunny days, plus occasional rain. This mix is affecting people's health. Be careful.
Cold continues in AP
Winter is coming to an end... that's why the sunny days are slowly starting. In Andhra Pradesh, both cold and sunny weather continue. Minimum temperatures are still being recorded in the Manyam region... G. Madugula has 8.2, Araku 9, Chintapalli 10, and Munchingiputtu 11 degrees. At the same time, daytime temperatures have risen in the coastal and Rayalaseema districts... Nandigama recorded a high of 33.6 degrees. People are worried about how hot it will be in mid-summer if it's already like this.
Telangana February weather update
As for Telangana, the Weatherman announced that the sun is likely to get harsher towards the end of February. Cold winds will continue until February 7 or 8... with morning and night temperatures at 14-16 degrees, and afternoon temperatures at 29-31 degrees, said the Telangana Weatherman. After February 8, there will be some change in the weather... morning and night temperatures will be 16-17 degrees, and afternoon temperatures will be above 32 degrees, he revealed.
Summer will be late this time
Overall, the Telangana Weatherman said that the sunny season will start a bit late this time. He warned that April and May will be scorching hot... with very high temperatures. However, weather experts say there's a chance of occasional rain even in the summer.
How is the current weather in Telangana..?
Currently, the lowest temperatures across Telangana are being recorded above 10 degrees. Yesterday (February 1, Sunday), the lowest temperature was 13.5 degrees in Adilabad and 15.2 in Medak. The lowest temperatures recorded were 17.5 in Hanamkonda, 17.8 in Ramagundam, 17.8 in Nalgonda, 18 in Khammam, 18 in Nizamabad, 18 in Mahbubnagar, and 20.2 in Bhadrachalam. The highest temperature of 32.4 degrees was recorded in Bhadrachalam.
As for Hyderabad, the lowest temperature of 14 degrees was recorded in Patancheru. Temperatures were 15 in Hayathnagar, 15 in Rajendranagar, 17.2 in Hakimpet, 17.6 in Dundigal, and 19 in Begumpet. The highest temperature of 29.6 degrees was recorded in Hakimpet. The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said that today (January 2, Monday), the sky in Hyderabad will be partly cloudy... with a chance of fog at night.
