Opium farmers in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, fear their 'black gold' crop will be damaged by hailstorms and rain. They worry about meeting yield targets and can file applications between March 10-15 to secure their licenses for the next year.

Farmers Fear Crop Damage, Seek License Security

The opium crop, known as "black gold," is under scrutiny this season, and farmers are expressing great concern about the crop's condition amidst weather woes. Farmers have been asked to provide their opinion and file their applications online or at the Narcotics office at the district headquarters between March 10th and 15th. This is to ensure that if a farmer's crop fails in the coming year and they do not receive a prayer application from the department, they can still get their shop plot (license) renewed for the following year.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Meteorological Department has issued warnings for the past two days, with hailstorms and rain reported across several areas of the district, raising concerns about crop damage. Many farmers fear their crops will be damaged.

Narcotics Department's Oversight and Official Statement

The districts under the Narcotics Department include Kotri, Shripur, Bijolia, Mandalgarh, and six tehsils of Begun Watata in Chittorgarh district. A total of 6758 farmers were issued licenses by the Narcotics Department.

Mulayam Kumar Verma, an officer of the Jhala Estate district, said, "A total of 6758 licenses have been issued. He added that 845 (CPS) licenses are currently in good standing according to the Agriculture Department. The yield from one farmer is being collected from 8 different locations. We hope no crop damage information has been received at the office yet. If the crop is damaged, farmers believe they will not be able to meet the required yield (MQE) target set by the government. Farmers can submit crop assessment applications at the e-Mitra centre or the district office. The submission period is from March 10th to 15th."

A Family's Efforts to Save Their Crop

In Ban Ka Kheda village of Bhilwara district, farmers Ganesh Lal Jat and Narayan Lal Jat, along with their wives and educated daughter Neetu Kumari Jat, were working in their field, irrigating the opium crop, spraying pesticides, and guarding the crop.

Farmer Ganesh Lal Jat said, "We had sown opium on a 10 ares plot. Due to rain during sowing, we had to resow on 6 ares; 4 ares remained unaffected, and the plants there have already flowered. Due to cloudy weather and rain, a disease has affected the crop, so we are applying pesticides. To protect the crop from the cold wave, we have planted maize around the field. The crop will mature by Holi, and then we will start making incisions on the opium pods."

Farmer continue to hope for a good yield and have requested the government to conduct a proper assessment of the crop. (ANI)