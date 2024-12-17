Bengaluru: Railway board approves bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte

The Railway Board approved a ₹9,248 crore railway bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte to ease Bengaluru's rail congestion. Spanning 6.14 km, it will reroute freight trains, benefit passenger services, and link with the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, enhancing city connectivity and smooth operations.

Bengaluru: Railway board approves bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 4:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

The Railway Board has approved the construction of a railway bypass line (cord line) between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte at a cost of ₹9,248 crore. This project, aimed at reducing train traffic congestion in Bengaluru’s railway stations, spans about 6.14 km. With both freight and passenger trains using this bypass, the movement of trains at key city stations will become smoother.

In 2022, the South Western Railway's Bengaluru Division approached the Railway Board, seeking approval for a double-track project after conducting a feasibility study and survey. At the time, the target for completion was December 2024. However, the Railway Board has now approved a single-track line, allocating ₹213.46 crore for civil works, ₹21.14 crore for signalling, and ₹13 crore for electrical works, bringing the total sanctioned amount to ₹248.24 crore. 

CCB seizes Rs 24 crore MDMA; Bengaluru police bust drug rackets, seize 190 kg ganja in one week!

How will it benefit Bengaluru traffic?

The new bypass line will ease the pressure on passenger train traffic by rerouting freight trains. Currently, goods trains travelling between Yelahanka and Bangarpet contribute to congestion in the city. With no dedicated freight corridor, bypass projects like this one are highly beneficial.  

This new line will facilitate freight trains coming from Chennai Port to pass through alternative routes, including Bellary, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Gauribidanur, Doddaballapur, and Rajanukunte, before connecting to Kolar via Bettahalasuru, Chikkaballapur, Chintamani, Sidlaghatta, Srinivasapura, and finally Bangarpet.  

In addition to goods trains from Bangarpet, the line will also benefit freight movement from the Inland Container Depot in Whitefield. Experts believe that smoother freight train movement will also help reduce delays in passenger trains, such as DEMU and MEMU services operating between Yelahanka, Krishnarajapuram, and other routes.  

Currently, passenger trains like Kolar-Bengaluru DEMU and Kolar-Constantine services operate on this route. Trains running towards Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Airport also use the existing infrastructure. Railway experts suggest that a single line will be sufficient for the current demand.  

Railway experts believe that the bypass line may be linked to the fourth corridor of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, which connects Hillalige to Rajanukunte over a 46.24 km stretch. This linkage, implemented by Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (K-RIDE), could make it easier for suburban rail passengers to use the bypass line. Interchange stations would allow commuters to travel into the city seamlessly.  

Bengaluru to resume towing for no-parking violations, motorists warned

The Bettahalasuru-Rajanukunte bypass also aligns with Bengaluru’s long-term rail plans, including the proposed Outer Ring Rail Project, enhancing future rail connectivity.  

According to railway transport expert K.N. Krishnaprasad, the bypass line will significantly ease freight traffic, enabling the smooth movement of passenger trains within Bengaluru city. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation vkp

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation

Karnataka HC quashes FIR against BJP chief BY Vijayendra in money laundering case vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka HC quashes FIR against BJP chief BY Vijayendra in money laundering case

Karnataka: World famous Jog falls banned for tourists from Jan 1 to March 15 due to development work vkp

Karnataka: World famous Jog falls banned for tourists from Jan 1 to March 15 due to development work

CCB seizes Rs 24 crore MDMA; Bengaluru police bust drug rackets, seize 190 kg ganja in one week vkp

CCB seizes Rs 24 crore MDMA; Bengaluru police bust drug rackets, seize 190 kg ganja in one week!

Renukaswamy murder case: 'Pavithra is blessed with beauty, she has not made a mistake', says ex-husband Sanjay vkp

Renukaswamy murder case: 'Pavithra is blessed with beauty, she has not made a mistake', says ex-husband Sanjay

Recent Stories

UP HORROR! Teen's body chopped into 17 pieces, buried in bid to hide evidence after harvester accident, 2 held shk

UP HORROR! Teen's body chopped into 17 pieces, buried in bid to hide evidence after harvester accident, 2 held

Diljit Dosanjh sips 'Kahwa', gives a glimpse of Kashmir's serenity [WATCH] ATG

Diljit Dosanjh sips 'Kahwa', gives a glimpse of Kashmir's serenity [WATCH]

football Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk provisionally suspended after failing drugs test, club confirm FA investigation dmn

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk provisionally suspended after failing drugs test, club confirm FA investigation

MG Windsor EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 best electric cars under Rs 20 lakhs gcw

MG Windsor EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 best electric cars under Rs 20 lakhs

Samantha Prabhu Saree Collection Wedding Party Festive Looks Budget Friendly Sarees RBA

PHOTOS: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's saree collection for weddings, parties

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon