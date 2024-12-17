Bengaluru: Railway board approves bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte

The Railway Board approved a ₹9,248 crore railway bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte to ease Bengaluru's rail congestion. Spanning 6.14 km, it will reroute freight trains, benefit passenger services, and link with the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, enhancing city connectivity and smooth operations.

The Railway Board has approved the construction of a railway bypass line (cord line) between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte at a cost of ₹9,248 crore. This project, aimed at reducing train traffic congestion in Bengaluru’s railway stations, spans about 6.14 km. With both freight and passenger trains using this bypass, the movement of trains at key city stations will become smoother.

In 2022, the South Western Railway's Bengaluru Division approached the Railway Board, seeking approval for a double-track project after conducting a feasibility study and survey. At the time, the target for completion was December 2024. However, the Railway Board has now approved a single-track line, allocating ₹213.46 crore for civil works, ₹21.14 crore for signalling, and ₹13 crore for electrical works, bringing the total sanctioned amount to ₹248.24 crore.

How will it benefit Bengaluru traffic?

The new bypass line will ease the pressure on passenger train traffic by rerouting freight trains. Currently, goods trains travelling between Yelahanka and Bangarpet contribute to congestion in the city. With no dedicated freight corridor, bypass projects like this one are highly beneficial.

This new line will facilitate freight trains coming from Chennai Port to pass through alternative routes, including Bellary, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Gauribidanur, Doddaballapur, and Rajanukunte, before connecting to Kolar via Bettahalasuru, Chikkaballapur, Chintamani, Sidlaghatta, Srinivasapura, and finally Bangarpet.

In addition to goods trains from Bangarpet, the line will also benefit freight movement from the Inland Container Depot in Whitefield. Experts believe that smoother freight train movement will also help reduce delays in passenger trains, such as DEMU and MEMU services operating between Yelahanka, Krishnarajapuram, and other routes.

Currently, passenger trains like Kolar-Bengaluru DEMU and Kolar-Constantine services operate on this route. Trains running towards Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Airport also use the existing infrastructure. Railway experts suggest that a single line will be sufficient for the current demand.

Railway experts believe that the bypass line may be linked to the fourth corridor of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project, which connects Hillalige to Rajanukunte over a 46.24 km stretch. This linkage, implemented by Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (K-RIDE), could make it easier for suburban rail passengers to use the bypass line. Interchange stations would allow commuters to travel into the city seamlessly.

The Bettahalasuru-Rajanukunte bypass also aligns with Bengaluru’s long-term rail plans, including the proposed Outer Ring Rail Project, enhancing future rail connectivity.

According to railway transport expert K.N. Krishnaprasad, the bypass line will significantly ease freight traffic, enabling the smooth movement of passenger trains within Bengaluru city.

