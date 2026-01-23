Delhi Teen Flees Home to Become Influencer, Rescued from Bengaluru Railway Station
A boy from Delhi who went missing after arguments with his parents over mobile phone use and influencer dreams was traced at Bengaluru Railway Station under Operation Milap. He travelled by train across states and was tracked via phone and UPI use.
Teen goes missing after disagreement at home over phone usage
A 14-year-old boy who went missing from Delhi earlier this month was safely traced at Bengaluru Railway Station after a coordinated effort by Delhi Police and railway authorities under Operation Milap. The teenager had left home following repeated arguments with his parents over mobile phone use, online gaming, and his desire to become a social media influencer.
The boy disappeared from Burari on January 11, leaving his family deeply worried about his safety.
Parents raise alarm, police register case
After the boy did not return home, his father approached the local police station, fearing that his son may have been kidnapped. Given the child’s age and the risks involved, police immediately registered a case and formed a special team to trace him.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said the police treated the case as urgent and began searching for the minor without delay.
Influencer dreams and phone restrictions
During the early stages of the investigation, police learnt that the teenager was keen on becoming a social media content creator. He regularly uploaded short videos online and spent long hours on his mobile phone, including playing online games.
His parents had raised concerns about his excessive screen time, which often led to arguments at home. The situation worsened when his mother took away his mobile phone, hoping to control his usage.
Upset by this, the boy quietly left home, taking his father’s mobile phone with him.
Technical tracking poses challenge
Police initially faced difficulty tracking the child as the phone was mostly switched off. However, officers noticed intermittent phone activity, including UPI transactions made using the father’s bank account.
These digital clues confirmed that the boy was travelling and using the phone occasionally. Further analysis suggested movement through Maharashtra, pointing towards train travel.
Trail leads to Karnataka
On January 14, the phone’s location was traced to Hubballi in Karnataka, strengthening the belief that the boy was on a long-distance train heading south. Police analysed railway data, shortlisted possible trains, and alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) across multiple divisions.
As trains approached Bengaluru, detailed information about the missing boy was shared with railway police in the city.
Teen found safe at Bengaluru station
The joint effort paid off on the morning of January 15, when GRP and RPF personnel traced the boy at Bengaluru Railway Station and placed him in safe custody.
A Delhi Police team, along with the boy’s father, travelled to Bengaluru and brought the teenager back to Delhi on January 19.
Counselling reveals travel plans
During counselling, the boy told police that he had boarded a train from New Delhi and planned to travel further south, including Tamil Nadu. He admitted to switching on the phone occasionally to make digital payments and upload short videos, which ultimately helped police track him.
Boy reunited with family
After completing all legal formalities, the boy was handed over to his parents. Police confirmed that there was no sign of kidnapping or criminal involvement.
Officials said the case highlights the importance of communication between parents and children in the digital age and praised the coordinated police effort that ensured the child’s safe return.
