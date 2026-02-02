Bengaluru's traffic congestion problem is no longer just a national issue; it has gained international attention. According to the 2025 Traffic Index report released by the Netherlands-based 'TomTom,' Bengaluru ranks as the 2nd most congested city in the world. The report states that Bengaluru's average traffic congestion has risen to 74.4% in 2025, up from 72.7% in 2024, an alarming increase of 1.7% in just one year.

Taking this situation seriously, the GBA has decided to provide the necessary towing vehicles to the traffic police department. Officials believe the towing system is essential to quickly manage situations like vehicles parked in no-parking zones or breaking down in high-traffic areas, causing obstructions.