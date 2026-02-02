Speeding i20 Crashes into Divider, Catches Fire in Karnataka's Hassan; One Dead
A high-speed i20 car accident in Karnataka's Hassan claimed life of a 30-year-old man after the vehicle lost control while overtaking. The car hit a pole, rammed into divider, overturned and caught fire. One occupant was thrown out, two were trapped.
Horrific car accident in Hassan's Banavara village
A speeding car accident claimed one life in Banavara village of Arsikere taluk in Karnataka's Hassan district after an i20 car lost control while overtaking another vehicle and crashed into a road divider before catching fire.
Over-speeding i20 hits the divider
According to preliminary information, the i20 car was travelling at high speed when the driver attempted to overtake another vehicle. During the manoeuvre, the driver lost control, first hitting a roadside pole, then crashing into the central divider. The car veered onto the adjacent road and overturned.
1 killed in car crash, 2 sustain serious injuries
There were three people in the car at the time of the accident. One person was thrown out of the vehicle during the crash and sustained injuries. The remaining two were trapped inside the car, out of whom one person died on the spot.
Locals come to the rescue of the
Local residents rushed to the accident site, rescued the two injured occupants, and shifted them to a nearby hospital for treatment. The impact of the crash caused the car to burst into flames, engulfing it completely.
Injured identified, identity of the deceased yet to be established
Fire and emergency services reached the spot soon after and extinguished the blaze. The injured have been identified as Naveen and Pawan. The deceased is a 30-year-old man from Haranahalli; his identity is yet to be officially confirmed. His body has been shifted to the Arsikere taluk hospital mortuary.
Police said preliminary investigation points to excessive speed as the primary cause of the accident.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.