A portable charger exploded inside a hot vehicle in New Jersey, causing extensive damage. The incident highlights the dangers of overheating lithium-ion batteries.

A portable charger exploded after being left inside a hot vehicle in New Jersey, causing extensive damage to the car and highlighting the dangers of overheating lithium-ion batteries.

The incident occurred when the charger, believed to have been left inside the vehicle during high temperatures, overheated and exploded. The explosion caused significant damage to the car's interior. Firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished any remaining fire.

No injuries have been reported. The vehicle's owner was not inside at the time of the explosion.

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Lithium-Ion Batteries Pose Heat Risks

The incident shows the risks associated with lithium-ion batteries, which can overheat and catch fire or explode when exposed to extreme temperatures. Portable chargers, power banks, and other electronic devices are particularly vulnerable.

Safety experts recommend never leaving electronic devices in hot vehicles, especially during summer months. Temperatures inside cars can rise rapidly, creating hazardous conditions for battery-operated devices.

The exact brand or model of the charger has not been disclosed. The vehicle's owner has not been identified.

Fire officials have not released further details. The investigation is ongoing.

Similar incidents have been reported across the country as temperatures rise.