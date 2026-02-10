- Home
A Canadian woman has filed a complaint alleging indecent behaviour by a therapist at a spa in a Bengaluru hotel. Police under Vidhana Soudha limits have launched a probe, while the hotel management has denied the allegations.
Canadian Woman Alleges Indecent Behaviour At Bengaluru Spa
A Canadian woman has lodged a police complaint alleging indecent behaviour by a therapist at a spa in Bengaluru, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into the incident.
Police said the complaint was registered after the woman reported inappropriate conduct during a spa session.
Based on her statement, officials have initiated a probe to ascertain the facts and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.
Spa Assault Allegation Under Vidhana Soudha Police Jurisdiction
A woman has filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police in Bengaluru, alleging sexual harassment during a massage session at a spa located in a well-known hotel, triggering an official inquiry.
According to the complaint, the therapist allegedly opened the door while the woman was changing clothes and in a semi-naked state, causing her severe discomfort. She said she immediately reported the incident to the hotel management, but her complaint was not taken seriously.
Instead, the woman alleged that the management refunded ₹7,000 of the ₹10,000 she had paid and advised her not to pursue any action.
Hotel Management Denies Allegations, Police Probe Underway
The woman said she approached the Bengaluru police after the hotel authorities allegedly asked her not to pursue the matter by refunding the money she had paid, prompting her to file a formal complaint.
However, the hotel management has denied the allegations, claiming that the complaint was an attempt to extort money.
Police said they are recording statements from all concerned and will take further action after examining CCTV footage and other available evidence.
The hotel authorities have not responded to media queries on the issue.
Police Continue Investigation
Police sources said the woman had come to Bengaluru to attend a music event but later cancelled her programme and left the city after filing the complaint.
Officials said a detailed investigation will be carried out, including the examination of statements and other evidence, to ascertain the facts of the case and determine further action.
