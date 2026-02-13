The deceased biker Gagan (26) was working as a supervisor at Safal Market and was a resident of Devanayakanahalli (Devanahalli taluk). The accident occurred while he was returning home after finishing work at the factory. He was the pillar of support for the entire family.

Biker Gagan was killed in the merriment of 6 students. Gagan's uncle Devaraj said, “Gagan was the pillar of our house. His mother is blind. He was the only son. He was hit by a car from behind and died on the spot.”