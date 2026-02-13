Speaking to Times of India after the incident, Prof S Irfan Habib said he had been invited by students to speak at the event. Around 200 students had gathered to listen to him.

“I had just begun my address and spoken for about 20 minutes when suddenly water from a bucket was thrown from a wall behind me,” he said.

He added that for a few seconds he felt unsettled, but then he continued with his speech. He called the act disturbing and shocking.

A bucket of water was thrown at historian #SIrfanHabib by an unidentified individual at #DelhiUniversity's Arts Faculty on Thursday while he was addressing students at an event.



The incident occurred during the People's Literature Festival: Samta Utsav, organised by the… pic.twitter.com/DjsralI093 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 13, 2026

Prof Habib said universities should be places where different voices are heard and respected. He also said he was worried for a few minutes because he did not know what had been thrown at him. Later, he confirmed that it was only water. He added that he has spoken at Delhi University many times before and such an incident had never happened earlier.

Videos of the moment were widely shared on social media soon after.