A man named Prakhar is fighting for his life after being hit by a stray bull on a busy road in Noida Sector 168. The accident happened on Tuesday evening while he was returning home from office.

A video shared by his brother shows a bull walking in the middle of the road. Prakhar was riding his bike at a slow speed and was wearing a helmet. However, the sudden collision left him with serious head injuries.

My brother Prakhar is battling for his life with brain injuries in Apollo, Delhi.



He was hit by a stray bull right on the road in Noida Sector 168 on tuesday evening while returning from office.



His bike was slow, he was wearing a helmet also.@myogiadityanath@MedhaRoopampic.twitter.com/V8jGJZF93o — प्रणव (@PranavaBhardwaj) February 12, 2026

He was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Delhi, where doctors are treating him. According to updates shared online, the victim is now conscious but remains under medical care. Earlier, his brother said he was in the middle of surgeries.