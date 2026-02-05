- Home
Traffic came to a standstill on the Bengaluru–Hosur Highway after a road collapse near Chandapura disrupted movement for kilometres. The incident, linked to ongoing underpass work, left commuters stranded as locals blamed official negligence.
Underpass Construction Leads To Road Collapse Near Chandapura
An underpass being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) near Old Chandapura partially collapsed after sewage water is suspected to have seeped beneath the road, loosening the soil.
The incident led to traffic disruption from around 5 am, with commuters facing delays as authorities began restoration and safety measures.
Highway Collapse Triggers Massive Traffic Jam
The Bengaluru–Hosur Highway (NH-44), a key arterial road, descended into chaos on Tuesday after a 20-foot stretch near Old Chandapura collapsed.
The incident triggered a massive traffic jam stretching from Chandapura to Attibele, severely disrupting vehicular movement and leaving commuters stranded for hours.
Infrastructure Delays Worsen Commuter Woes
A total of three underpasses and a railway underbridge are being constructed simultaneously between Chandapura and Attibele.
However, locals have alleged that the lack of cooperation from BESCOM officials in relocating electricity poles is the main reason for delays.
The combination of slow-paced construction and the recent road collapse has made daily life increasingly difficult for residents in the area.
Long Traffic Snarls Leave Commuters Stranded
Traffic jams stretching for several kilometres have persisted since early morning, leaving school and college buses stranded on the road.
IT professionals and factory workers heading to work have been forced to slog for hours under the scorching sun.
Adding to the chaos, ambulances carrying patients have also been seen stuck in the traffic congestion, raising serious concerns over emergency response delays.
Motorists Warn Of Protests Over Prolonged Neglect
Motorists said they have been suffering for the past six months, calling the road collapse a clear sign of official negligence.
“We are forced to spend hours on the road every day,” they complained.
Local residents have warned that they will launch protests if the National Highways Authority of India does not act immediately and carry out repairs on a war footing.
